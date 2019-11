St Naul’s have beaten Termon 0-14 to 1-07 to win the Donegal Under 21 B Football Championship.

St Naul’s led 0-08 to 0-04 at half time but Termon came battling back thanks to a Steve McDaid goal to leave just two points between the sides.

Termon couldn’t reduce the deficit any further as St Naul’s ran out four point winners and avenged their last two under 21 B final defeats to claim the title.

Ryan Ferry reports from O’Donnell Park…