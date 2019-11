Strabane are through to the second round of the Gordan West cup after they defeated Letterkenny 29-26 on Saturday afternoon.

Strabane trailed 26-19 heading into the final 10 mins of the game but a stunning comeback seen Strabane progress into the next round.

After the game Alex McDonald spoke with Letterkenny Rugby Club PRO Ciaran O’Dowd…

Alex also spoke to Strabane’s Chairman Bob Dillon…