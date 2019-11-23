Peadar Mogan & Shaun Campbell react to St Naul’s U-21 B Final win

St Naul’s are the Donegal under 21 B Football Championships after they defeated Termon 0-14 to 1-07.

Peadar Mogan scored eight points in a man of the match performance to help crown off a good year for the club.

St Naul’s led 0-08 to 0-04 at half time but a Steve McDaid goal early in the second half closed the gap but Peadar Mogan fired over two more points to ensure the title for St Naul’s.

After the game Ryan Ferry spoke with St Naul’s manager Shaun Campbell…

Ryan also got the thoughts of Peadar Mogan…