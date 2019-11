Haulage companies are calling for tighter security at European ports after the discovery of 16 migrants on a ship to Ireland.

The group was found on Thursday in a container on the Stena Horizon sailing from Cherbourg to Rosslare.

Last month 39 migrants died in a truck in Essex that had travelled by ferry from Belgium.

John Martin, from the UK Road Haulage Association, says not enough is being done to safeguard trucks in ports.