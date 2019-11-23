National Maternity Hospital set to face further delays

The new National Maternity Hospital looks set to face further delays as the Vatican has yet to give it the green light for development at the proposed site.

The 300 million euro facility is planned for the St Vincent’s campus in Dublin.

However according to today’s Independent newspaper, the project will not be put out to tender until the site has been transferred from the Religious Sisters of Charity.

It is understood that the Vatican is being subjected to strong lobbying from opponents, as the new facility will include abortion services and IVF treatments.

Sarah-Jane Tobin reports: