Naomh Conaill produced a stunning comeback to beat Killybegs 5-16 to 4-14 after Extra Time.

Killybegs led 4-11 to 3-06 with just 8 minutes remaining but Naomh Conaill fought back and scored 1-05 without reply to bring the game to Extra Time.

Killybegs got the first point of Extra Time but Naomh Conaill found the back of the net to lead by two.

Naomh Conaill then outscored Killybegs 0-05 to 0-01 to book their place in the final.

After the game Frank Craig spoke with Naomh Conaill’s Nathan Byrne…