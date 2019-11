LYIT Donegal have suffered their second league defeat of the season after they were defeated 87-83 by Tradehouse Central Ballincollig.

LYIT led 50-35 at half time and looked well in control but Ballincollig fought back into the game and had the composure in the games final minutes to pick up the win.

Manny Payton was LYIT’s top scorer with 21 points.