A Donegal Councillor says Irish Water is not responding to the needs of the local people.

Councillor Michael Cholm MacGiolla Easbuig says the issue with bursting pipes has been ongoing in the Meenacladdy area leaving homeowners and businesses without water.

Councillor MacGiolla Easbuig stresses the need for repairs and is calling on Irish Water to have a site meeting following consistent bursting pipes in the area.