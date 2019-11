Institute have extended their unbeaten away run to five after they drew 1-1 with Ballymena.

Niall Grace’s penalty put Stute ahead on 28 minutes but an Andy McGrory penalty equalised for Ballymena after just 52 minutes.

Both sides battled to find a winner but neither could breach their oppositions defence.

The point see’s Institute remain 11th just six points of Carrick Rangers in 8th.