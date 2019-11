Bonagee United are through to the Last 16 of the FAI Intermediate Cup after they defeated Lakewood 3-0.

Michael Doherty opened the scoring for the Donegal side with a header right on the stroke of half-time.

Ryan Rainey then doubled Bonagee’s lead after 60 minutes when he fired a shot past the Lakewood goalkeeper.

With just five minutes left on the clock Michael Funston headed in to book Bonagee’s place in the next round.

Niall Callaghan reports for Highland Radio Sport…