Spanish Lottery scam targets Donegal again

Gardai in Donegal are warning people to be on alert after another person is targeted by a Spanish lottery scam.

The person received a letter which included their full name and address, claiming they had won €915,810.00.

In order to claim the money, they were advised to provide next of kin and bank details.

A woman previously received a similar letter claiming she had won almost €100,000.

People are advised to be aware of scammers and to advise elderly neighbours of the dangers of scams doing the rounds.