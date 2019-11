Another scathing attack has been launched at the Government over shortcomings at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty claims millions are being spent on tax breaks for the wealthy and that the money would be better spent reopening the short stay ward at the hospital in full.

Despite commitments made last year to reopen all 20 beds on the ward, only ten have reopened with only five funded by Government .

Deputy Doherty says that Government priorities are clear: