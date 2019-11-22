Plans underway to house more asylum seekers in Donegal

Plans are being drawn up for new direct provision centres with space for 5,500 asylum seekers.

The government is promising to engage with local communities about the proposed accommodation.

So far this year, over 3,700 people have applied for asylum in Ireland – the highest in over a decade.

It’s put pressure on the government to find enough accommodation for them.

According to the Irish Times, the Department of Justice is looking for providers to operate new direct provision centres – with space for 5,500 people.

They’ll be located in eight regions and cost at least 320 million euro.

Kildare, Wicklow, Meath and Louth will be expected to house 1,200 people – followed by 750 in Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Monaghan and Sligo.

There’ll be accommodation for 620 people in Dublin – and 617 in Galway, Mayo and Roscommon.

The department is also promising to engage with locals following recent protests against plans for direct provision facilities.