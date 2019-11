Donegal County Council is reminding motorists that as it’s that time of year again they need to be on the look out for deer migrating on public roads.

The local authority is advising drivers to be extra vigilant in areas where you see ‘deer’ or ‘wild animal’ road signs.

They are further advising that if you hit a deer, try to stop somewhere safe and report the collision to Gardaí, as the animal may be fatally injured and suffering.