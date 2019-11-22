McConalogue questions Government’s commitment to A5

The Transport Minister has stated that the Government’s commitment to the A5 project remains steadfast.

The project, once complete, has long since been thought as the essential key to making Donegal and the entire North West region more accessible.

Concerns over the project being stalled were raised in the Dail with the Minister by Donegal Deputy Charlie McConalogue.

But Minister Shane Ross says any delays to the project are not the making of the Irish Government:

Responding, Deputy McConalogue says the commitment from the Government here is only for phase one and that further discussions must take place to ensure that they are committed to the delivery of the project in full:

Listen to the full exchange here: