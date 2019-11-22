LUH experiencing increase in patients presenting at ED who require admission

Management at Letterkenny University Hospital have issued a statement this evening to encourage people to only attend the Emergency Department at the hospital in the case of real emergencies.

The ED is said to be extremely busy this week with a significant increase in the numbers of patients presenting who need to be admitted for further treatment and care.

The hospital says they are committed to treating everyone who presents at the ED but do so strictly in order of medical priority and apologise for the long wait times currently being experienced.