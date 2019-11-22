Greencastle water upgrade now complete

Irish Water has confirmed that the Greencastle water upgrade is now complete.

Irish Water, working in partnership with Donegal County Council, has completed a vital upgrade to the Greencastle public water supply which will ensure customers will receive a better quality and more reliable supply of drinking water.

An investment of almost €6 million was made by Irish Water to bring a better quality of water from the Eddie Fullerton Pollan Dam to the people of Greencastle.

The Greencastle supply is currently on the Environmental Protection Agency’s Remedial Action List for elevated THM levels.

The Greencastle water treatment plant will be decommissioned and water from the Eddie Fullerton Pollan Dam will be treated at the Illies Water Treatment Plant before being delivered into the network supplying Greencastle and East Inishowen.

The works included the laying of over 10km of new water main, the construction of a new reservoir and associated booster station.