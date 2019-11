The Government has been heavily criticised for not doing more to address what’s been described as the chronic situation at Letterkenny University Hospital.

The hospital has been one of the most overcrowded in Ireland every day this week with over 200 people waiting for in-patient beds since Monday according to the INMO.

The issue was brought before the Dail last evening by Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle.

He says nothing will ever change unless those in power take real action: