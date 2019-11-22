Council to spend more on road transport & safety in 2020

The Chief Executive of Donegal County Council has told members that next year’s budget is being framed in a way which means the council can do what it says it will do.

Seamus Neely told members that concerns notwithstanding, indicators for the coming year are good, with the council set to spend over 154 million euro.

He said capital spending for 2020 is set to be 157 million euro, compared to 26.5 million in 2014.

Over the past number of weeks, members have attended a number of workshops, and each Municipal District has outlined its own budgetary priorities.

Today’s Budget Meeting sets a stopwatch running, and the council is now legally obliged to have passed a budget by Thursday December 5th. In reality, it’s highly likely that will be achieved today.

Acting Head of Finance Richard Gibson told members the council will spend almost €154.5 million in 2020.

Road Transport and Safety will account for just over €48 million, while just over €24 million is set aside for Miscellaneous Services. €20.6 million is allocated to housing and building, €18.4 million to Water Services, €15.4 million to Development Management, €14.7 million to Environmental Services, €10.1 million to Recreation and Amenity and €2.8 million to Agriculture, Education, Health and Welfare.

Chief Executive Seamus Neely said while the budget figures provide for the council’s day to day spending, it’s envisaged that even more will be spent on capital projects in 2020