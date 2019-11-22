Donegal County Council meets today to consider its budget for 2020, with spending set to exceed €154 million next year.

That’s a year on year increase of almost 6%.

Donegal County Council will spend just over €154,400,000 in 2020, an increase of €8.4 million on the 2019 figure.

Almost half of that, €72.5 million, will be spent on wages, inclusive of pensions.

The council says commercial rates will provide income of €35.8 million next year, while almost €26.8 million will come to the county from Local Property Tax. Officials say the decision to levy a 15% increase in LPT in Donegal will see an extra €1.65 million come to the council’s coffers.

No increase is proposed in commercial rates, but officials are warning there is an urgent need to identify and apply sustainable income lines for future budgets.

A rates revaluation process was confirmed earlier this month, but new valuations will not come into effect until January 2022.