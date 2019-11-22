Cockhill Celtic ready for FAI Intermediate Cup test

Cockhill Celtic are in New Balance FAI Intermediate Cup action against Cork-based opposition in Midleton on Sunday, with kick-off at midday at the Charlie O’Donnell Sports Grounds, and Cockhill will be savouring the opportunity to play a national game in front of a big home crowd.

Cockhill come off the back of a good run of form in the Ulster Senior League with three wins from three so far, including a win over Bonagee United last weekend.

Midleton are the 2018 Munster Senior League champions, and they defeated Bonagee United at the same stage of the FAI Intermediate Cup last year.

Speaking to Diarmaid Doherty on this week’s edition of The Score, Cockhill manager Gavin Cullen says that his side will want to give a good account of themselves at home this weekend…