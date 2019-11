The Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council has described today as one of the most important days on the Council calendar.

Donegal County Council is currently meeting to consider its budget for 2020, with spending set to exceed €154 million next year.

That’s a year on year increase of almost 6%.

Cathaoirleach Cllr Nicholas Crossan says a lot of preparatory work has already been done but some outstanding variations may still need to be thrashed out this afternoon: