Bonagee United are in action in the New Balance FAI Intermediate Cup this weekend, as they take on Cork’s Lakewood Athletic at Dry Arch Park, with kick-off at 4pm on Saturday.

Both Jordan Armstrong and Sean Hume will be back in the Bonagee line-up as they return from suspension to face the Munster Senior League side.

Speaking to Diarmaid Doherty on last night’s The Score on Highland Radio, Bonagee manager Jason Gibson says that this weekend’s opposition are somewhat of an unknown quantity…