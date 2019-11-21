Terms & conditions of Mica scheme still being finalised – Taoiseach

The Government is being urged to publish the Mica Redress Scheme before Christmas and commit to begin work on affected homes in early 2020.

However the Taoiseach says the terms and conditions of the scheme are still being finalised.

The issue was raised in the Dail this week by Donegal Deputy Charlie McConalogue who says homeowners have faced countless delays and are still waiting for a timeline in the mouth of Christmas.

Responding, Leo Varadkar says the current aim is completing any outstanding works and the scheme will get underway as soon as possible: