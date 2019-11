Its emerged that over 6500 bed days have been lost in the North West since 1st January this year.

Figures show that a total of 197,160 bed days have been lost for the first ten months of the year nationwide.

South Donegal Deputy Marc Mac Sharry says until the Government gets serious on delivering home care supports the number of bed days lost is going to continue to rise.

He is calling for a taskforce to be established to deal with the issue: