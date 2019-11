A Fine Gael Minister says election candidates shouldn’t have to go through a selection process that reveals their views on every subject.

Donegal Minister Joe McHugh’s comments come in the wake of criticism of by-election candidate Verona Murphy, after a number of remarks she made about asylum seekers.

The Fianna Fáil leader has said he believes it may be a deliberate tactic to court votes.

The Education Minister says Murphy was selected fair and square by party membership: