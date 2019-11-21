Major extension to McGettigan’s Hotel given green light

An Bord Pleanala has given the green light for a major extension to McGettigan’s Hotel on Main Street Letterkenny.

The Council had already given conditional permission for the redevelopment and extension but that was appealed to the planning board.

The application, in the name of Denis McGettigan, sets out plans for the demolition and reconfiguration of the former Milan Nightclub to be replaced by a four story side extension providing 35 extra bedrooms.

A new fifth floor will be built on top of the existing bedroom block to provide an additional 26 bedrooms with a new extension to the fourth floor to facilitate a new Spa facility,

Local residents expressed concern of an increase in traffic and noise and access for delivery vehicles through the narrow Speer’s lane – the board determined that the development wouldn’t adversely worsen the current situation.

Objectors also question if there is adequate parking close to the hotel and expressed concerns that hotel guests may use local roads for parking.

Permission has been granted with a number of conditions including restrictions on hours when work will be carried out, final agreement on the external finish of the extension and a fee of almost 18 thousand euro be paid to the council for local infrastructure.