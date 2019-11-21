Investigation underway into overnight blaze in Killea

A business premises has been extensively damaged in an overnight fire in the Killea area.

The blaze broke out just before midnight with witnesses reported a series of loud bangs as the fire took hold and flames were said to be visible from some distance away.

It’s understood some local residential properties were evacuated as a precaution but residents were allowed to return to their homes in the early hours of this morning.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire with the scene currently preserved for a technical examination.

Local Cllr Paul Canning has been praising the fire service and says it was a frightening ordeal of those living nearby: