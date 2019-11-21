Government accused of “dishonesty” in Home Help budget announcement

A Donegal Senator has accused the government of dishonesty in its pronouncements about home help hours.

Senator Padraig Mac Lochlainn says as a result of a recruitment freeze, the waiting list for home help has exploded to 7,225 across the State with hundreds waiting in Donegal.

In last month’s budget, he says, the government suggested the provision of one-million hours of home help would clear the whole waiting list.

However, Senator Mac Lochlainn told the Seanad today the HSE’s answer to a recent parliamentary question shows one-million hours won’t even cover half the people on the list…………….