GAA Programme – Ulster Club Football Finals launch

The GAA Programme in association with Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure, is broadcast every Wednesday from 7.25pm – 8pm.

This week’s GAA programme was live from St Enda’s GAA Club in Omagh at the launch of the AIB Ulster Club Football finals.

Donegal champions Naomh Conaill face Kilcoo in the SFC final on Sunday week, December 1st, at Healy Park.