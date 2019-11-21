GAA Programme – Ulster Club Football Finals launch

The GAA Programme in association with Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure, is broadcast every Wednesday from 7.25pm – 8pm.
This week’s GAA programme was live from St Enda’s GAA Club in Omagh at the launch of the AIB Ulster Club Football finals.
Donegal champions Naomh Conaill face Kilcoo in the SFC final on Sunday week, December 1st, at Healy Park.
Also on the programme we hear from Donegal manager Declan Bonner and Donegal chairman Mick McGrath.
Declan and Mick were at the launch of the new Donegal jersey for next season, and they spoke to Tom Comack about the new jersey and the latest on Donegal’s preparations for next season.