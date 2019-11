A driver has been arrested in Donegal after being caught speeding and subsequently testing positive for driving under the influence of drugs.

The Buncrana Road Policing Unit detected the motorist travelling at 121kph in Burt yesterday afternoon in a 100kph zone.

The driver also tested positive for cannabis.

Gardai say one poor decision made when getting or whilst behind the wheel of a car could be the death of you or of someone else.