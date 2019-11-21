Donegal Irish-Language College working to implement findings from inspection report

A West Donegal Irish-Language College says progress is being made to implement the findings and recommendations outlined in a recent inspection report from the Department of Education.

Coláiste Chú Chulainn, Ionad Pobail Chnoc Fola, Gaoth Dobhair was found to be non-compliant in a number of areas in relation to the college’s child protection procedures.

During the inspection carried out in June, the quality of the course’s management and leadership was said to be weak and that there were significant deficiencies in mandatory policies and procedures.

Inspectors said, overall, the quality of teaching and learning was satisfactory.

Inspectors have recommended that the college authorities must, as a matter of urgency, ensure that child protection procedures are fully compliant with the relevant requirements.

Inspectors carried out checks in relation to the college’s child protection procedures and it was found that it did not comply with any of the five checks including; having a Child Protection Statement in place or the names of the Designated Liaison Person and Deputy DLP stated on a clearly displayed notice.

In a response submitted by the steering committee of the College, they say a DLP and a Deputy DLP will be appointed and displayed near the main entrance of the centre and have stated that an annual review of Child Safeguarding documents will be carried out as well as each member of staff being Garda Vetted before they are employed.

A link to the full report is available here.