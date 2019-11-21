Doherty rejects falling insurance premia claim

Motor insurance claims and compensation payouts through the courts system decreased between 2014 and 2017.

Insurance Ireland has told the Oireachtas Finance Committee that awards through the courts system fell from 141 million to 85 million in that time frame.

However, it added that settlements offered through the Personal Injury Assessment Board increased from 281 million to 298 million.

Insurance Ireland says that premiums have started to drop since 2016 – a claim Donegal Deputy and Sinn Fein Finance Spokesperson Pearse Doherty disputes…………..