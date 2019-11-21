Children at play signs should be Council priority – Mayor

There are urgent calls on Donegal County Council to provide additional signage on all approach roads to playgrounds in the Letterkenny Municipal District.

A significant number of playgrounds in the area are situated on primary routes and its thought that the installation of children at play signs would alert motorists to reduce speed.

The local authority say that they will consider the measure should a funding source become available.

But the Cathaoirleach of the Letterkenny MD Cllr John O’Donnell believes that this should really be a priority for the Council: