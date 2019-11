There were 47 people awaiting in-patient beds at Letterkenny University Hospital this morning according to the INMO, 14 of them on Emergency Department trolleys.

The number is up two down on yesterday’s figure, with Letterkenny the third most overcrowded hospital in the country this morning.

Nationally there were 506 admitted patients waiting at hosptials across the country this morning, 60 of them in Limerick and 54 in Cork.