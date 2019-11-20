Walter Figueira signs up at The Brandywell

Derry City have signed English striker Walter Figueira.

The former Chelsea youth player makes the move to the Brandywell after impressing with Waterford in the second-half of last season.

The 24-year-old says he’s excited about the next chapter in his career…

Figueira scored five goals before his spell at the R-S-C and Derry boss Declan Devine says they’ve secured a “quality player”.

“Walter is a quality player. Derry fans who saw him play for Waterford against us in the Brandywell will know exactly the type of player we’ve brought here.”

“He wants to play every minute of every match and that’s what we need at this club.”

“He had a host of offers from clubs in Ireland and Scotland so we are delighted to have secured his signing.”

“Walter obviously won’t be the last player coming in. The hard work continues to strengthen the squad ahead of what is certain to be a fiercely competitive league in 2020.”