Spike in people presenting with flu like symptoms to LUH

A total of 145 people have been waiting for in-patient beds at Letterkenny University Hospital for the past three days according to the daily trolley watch reports from the INMO.

In a statement today, management at the hospital has stated that the Emergency Department is extremely busy this week with a significant increase in the numbers of patients presenting with respiratory and flu like illness.

Patients with flu require isolation to prevent the spread of infection and this is a significant challenge.

Actions underway in the hospital to alleviate the waiting times for patients requiring hospital admission include additional reviews and early discharges.

The hospital regrets the delays experienced by patients and staff are committed to treating everyone who presents at the ED but are doing so strictly in order of medical priority and apologise for the long wait times currently.