Senior Player of the Year Award for Ciaran Thompson

Ciaran Thomspon has been named the Donegal Senior Championship Player of the Year.

The Naomh Conaill man will be honoured with the Gradam Shéamuis Mhic Géidigh for 2019 after a fantastic campaign which seen his side lift the Dr Maguire Cup for the first time in four years.

Thompson was a key player in their county success and will be hoping his team can also lift the Ulster title on Sunday week against Kilcoo in Omagh.

Ciaran will be presented with his award at the County Banquet, held by CLG Dhún na nGall in conjunction with the Donegal Ladies County Board, in the Abbey Hotel this Saturday night.

The Donegal Senior squad, Ulster and Division 2 Champions, and the Donegal Senior Ladies, Ulster Champions 2019, will be honoured, as will retiring 2012 All-Ireland winners David Walsh and Frank McGlynn.