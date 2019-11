A Donegal Deputy believes that plans alone will not deliver broadband to Donegal on time.

As part of plans announced yesterday, the Government is investing €128m in the county to connect more than 32,000 homes, farms and businesses to broadband.

But Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher believes that the finer details mean that areas in Donegal could potentially be left without broadband for up to another 7 years.

He is calling on the county to be prioritised to ensure a swift delivery of the plan: