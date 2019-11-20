Minister says plans progressing for extension at Moville College

The Education Minister has confirmed that plans for an extension at Moville Community College are on track.

The extension, approved in 2014, has faced continuous delays.

Minister Joe McHugh was pressed for an update by Donegal Deputy Charlie McConalogue in the Dail last evening.

Minister McHugh says the project is currently in the hands of both the design team and architects with a report due shortly.

He says once that report is finalised there is nothing standing in the way for the project to proceed to the next stage: