Green Infrastructure Plan launched in Derry & Strabane

Derry City and Strabane District Council have launched a pioneering new plan to develop new parks, green spaces and rivers at an event in St Columb’s Park House.

The Green Infrastructure Plan 2019 – 2030 follows an extensive consultation process with local people, organisations and experts.

It is linked to the Local Development Plan and the Strategic Growth Plan and aims to deliver benefits to the public, the local economy and the environment.

Green Infrastructure is an interconnected network of multi-functional green and blue spaces, which provide multiple environmental, economic and social benefits.

It is mostly comprised of green spaces that are vegetated such as woodlands, public parks and allotments and blue spaces that are waterways.

The aim is to maximise the number of functions that local parks and green spaces can provide while encouraging people to use these areas for exercise and recreation, benefiting their health and wellbeing.