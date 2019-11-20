Grandfather of man attacked in Lifford speaks out

The grandfather of a man who was attacked in Lifford on Monday night has urged anyone who has evidence linking him to crime to come forward.

Six masked men entered the home of the man, whose name is Michael, in the Coneyburrow area of Lifford on Monday night, and attacked him using hammers, iron bars and other weapons.

His grandfather, also called Michael, believes the attack may be linked to his grandson’s criminal past, and a presumption that he was responsible for a number of break-ins and burglaries in the area in recent weeks.

Speaking on the Nine til Noon Show this morning, he said his grandson has been plagued by addiction…….