Buncrana Gardai apprehend speeding motorists and one driving under the influence

Gardai in Donegal are warning motorists again to adhere to speed limits and never ever drive under the influence of drugs/alcohol.

The Buncrana Road Policing Unit detected a driver exceeding the 60KPH speed limit in Tooban, Burnfoot at school time yesterday.

The driver was detected travelling at 98KPH and a fixed charge penalty notice is due to be issued.

A motorist was later detected speeding in St Johnston, in an area which Gardai say local residents have expressed concerns over speeding.

The driver was travelling at 127KPH in the 80KPH zone. A fixed charged penalty notice is also due to be issued.

Later yesterday evening at Ardravan, Buncrana a driver was arrested by the Buncrana Road Policing Unit after failing the roadside oral fluid test for drugs. The driver tested positive for cocaine.