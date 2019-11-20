Further calls to reinstate maternity services at Carndonagh

There are further calls on the HSE to reinstate maternity services at Carndonagh Community Hospital as a matter of urgency.

Services have been relocated to Letterkenny University Hospital for some time now, with some patients having to travel significant distances from North Inishowen to avail of treatment.

The issue is said to be causing on-going concern locally and it’s to be raised at the next regional health forum meeting by Cllr Albert Doherty.

He says Carndonagh and other hospitals have a vital role in alleviating pressures in Letterkenny and it’s imperative that services are restored in full: