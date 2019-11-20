Funeral of Lee Early taking place on Arranmore today

The funeral of a young man who drowned off Arranmore Island is to take place later.

Lee Early died after becoming trapped in his car when it slipped off a pier into the sea on Sunday morning.

Tributes have poured in over the past number of days describing Lee Early as a highly-regarded and popular young man.

The 26-year-old was from Arranmore, worked on the islands ferry, and was also a volunteer with the local RNLI.

He drowned in the early hours of Sunday morning, after the car he and a friend were in slipped off Poolawaddy Pier into the sea.

The other man managed to get to shore and raise the alarm.

Lee’s funeral will take place at midday today in St. Crone’s Church on Arranmore.

He’ll be laid to rest afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.