Draws made for Ulster Minor and Under 20 Championships

The draws for the EirGrid Ulster Under 20 Championship and the Electric Ireland Ulster Minor Championship were made at a meeting of the Ulster CCC on Tuesday night.

In the EirGrid Ulster Under 20 Championship, holders Tír Eoghain will make the trip to the Athletic Grounds to play Ard Mhacha, while last year’s beaten finalists Doire, will have home advantage against Fear Manach.

Under new manager Shaun Paul Barrett, Donegal will also have home advantage against Monaghan.

The Electric Ireland Minor Championship will throw in with the Preliminary Round clash of Doire and An Cabhán on Saturday 18 April with the winners to play Tyrone. Holders Muineachán set out for a three-in-a-row bid against Ard Mhacha.

Luke Barett’s Donegal side will host Down in the quarter finals in Ballybofey at the end of April.

The draw for the 2020 EirGrid Ulster Under 20 Championship is as follows:

Round 1

Saturday 8 February

Doire v Fear Manach

Quarter Finals

Saturday 15 February

An Cabhán v An Dún

Dún na nGall v Muineachán

Ard Mhacha v Tír Eoghain

Aontroim v Doire/ Fear Manach

Semi Finals

Friday 28/ Saturday 29 February

An Cabhán / An Dún v Dún na nGall / Muineachán

Ard Mhacha / Tír Eoghain v Aontroim / Doire / Fear Manach

Final

Saturday 7 / Sunday 8 March

The draw for the 2020 Electric Ireland Ulster Minor Football Championship is as follows:

Preliminary Round

Saturday 18 April

Doire v An Cabhán

Round 1

Saturday 25 April

Fear Manach v Aontroim

Dún na nGall v An Dún

Muineachán v Ard Mhacha

Tír Eoghain v Doire / An Cabhán

Qualifier Round 1

Saturday 2 May

Round 2 / Qualifier Round 2

Saturday 9 / Sunday 10 May

Qualifier Round 3

Saturday 16 / Sunday 17 May

Semi-Finals

Friday 19 – Sunday 21 June

Final

Saturday 4 / Sunday 5 July