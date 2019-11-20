Draws made for Ulster Minor and Under 20 Championships

The draws for the EirGrid Ulster Under 20 Championship and the Electric Ireland Ulster Minor Championship were made at a meeting of the Ulster CCC on Tuesday night.
In the EirGrid Ulster Under 20 Championship, holders Tír Eoghain will make the trip to the Athletic Grounds to play Ard Mhacha, while last year’s beaten finalists Doire, will have home advantage against Fear Manach.
Under new manager Shaun Paul Barrett, Donegal will also have home advantage against Monaghan.
The Electric Ireland Minor Championship will throw in with the Preliminary Round clash of Doire and An Cabhán on Saturday 18 April with the winners to play Tyrone. Holders Muineachán set out for a three-in-a-row bid against Ard Mhacha.
Luke Barett’s Donegal side will host Down in the quarter finals in Ballybofey at the end of April.
The draw for the 2020 EirGrid Ulster Under 20 Championship is as follows:
Round 1
Saturday 8 February
Doire v Fear Manach
Quarter Finals
Saturday 15 February
An Cabhán v An Dún
Dún na nGall v Muineachán
Ard Mhacha v Tír Eoghain
Aontroim v Doire/ Fear Manach
Semi Finals
Friday 28/ Saturday 29 February
An Cabhán / An Dún v Dún na nGall / Muineachán
Ard Mhacha / Tír Eoghain v Aontroim / Doire / Fear Manach
Final
Saturday 7 / Sunday 8 March
The draw for the 2020 Electric Ireland Ulster Minor Football Championship is as follows:
Preliminary Round
Saturday 18 April
Doire v An Cabhán
Round 1
Saturday 25 April
Fear Manach v Aontroim
Dún na nGall v An Dún
Muineachán v Ard Mhacha
Tír Eoghain v Doire / An Cabhán
Qualifier Round 1
Saturday 2 May
Round 2 / Qualifier Round 2
Saturday 9 / Sunday 10 May
Qualifier Round 3
Saturday 16 / Sunday 17 May
Semi-Finals
Friday 19 – Sunday 21 June
Final
Saturday 4 / Sunday 5 July