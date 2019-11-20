Donegal will not be favoured in broadband plan – Bruton

The Communications Minister says that no county will be favoured over others when it comes to the National Broadband Plan.

Minister Burton was reacting to comments that Donegal, given its location and vast rural population, should be top of the list in terms of rolling out broadband to premises across the county.

There’s also concern locally surrounding the length of time the project will take to complete, but speaking on today’s Nine till Noon Show, the Minister says that the project is a major undertaking for all involved.

He also says that the plan is to cater to future generations; therefore everything must be done right: