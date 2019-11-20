Donegal TDs motion on Personal Assistance Services passes in Dail

Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringles motion on rights to Personal Assistance Services passed unanimously in the Dail last night.

The motion if implemented by Government, would end cuts to disability supports and properly fund a personal assistance service in Ireland.

It would also ensure that funding for the service is properly ring-fenced and separated from the different Home Help service.

Deputy Pringle says now that the motion has received support, the Government must take the appropriate action.

He spoke in the Dail last evening: