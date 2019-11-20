David Kelly shortlisted in Billy Coleman Best Young Rally Driver Award

Donegal Towns David Kelly has been selected into the Top 3 Young Irish Rally drivers securing a minimum of €15,000 support towards his Rallying in 2020.

Yesterday seen nine candidates from all over Ireland make their way to Dublin for the interview stages of the Billy Coleman Award.

All drivers faced an interview panel were they were asked questions on their plan for 2020, their fitness program and media strategy for the upcoming year.

Kelly has now been selected into the top 3 with the winner being announced in early December.

“I am absolutely honored to have been shortlisted for this award, it’s a dream come true” says Kelly.

The winner will receive funding over €100,000 to progress their motorsport career.

All candidates now are automatically entered into the Motorsport Ireland Academy for 2020 where they will receive driving tuition, fitness tuition and media support.

Kelly’s standout achievements during 2019 include winning the junior category of the Fastnet Rally.

He also had wins on the Cavan and Midland Stages rally events, as well as claiming 2nd overall in the junior section of the Killarney Rally of the Lakes.

The Donegal driver, who works as a purchasing manager in his family’s construction business, also competed outside Ireland, taking part in four rounds of the BTRDA Fiesta ST Trophy.