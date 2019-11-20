Colm Cavanagh commits to 14th season with Tyrone

Tyrone midfielder Colm Cavanagh has scotched retirements rumours by committing to the Red Hands for 2020.

A double All-Star winner, the Moy man has confirmed he is to return for another campaign.

The only remaining link with the last of Tyrone’s three Sam Maguire Cup winning teams in 2008, the Moy man is set to embark on a 14th season.

“The rumours were a bit off the mark. He hasn’t retired, he’s prepared to give it a lash, and we’re all pleased that that’s the case,” said manager Mickey Harte.

“He’s been a great stalwart for this team, and a very versatile player.

“He has a lot of experience that we can ill-afford to do with out at the minute.